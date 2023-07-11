A new federal grant is helping Iowa transportation agencies replace their diesel buses with battery-electric ones.

The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) applied for Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funding for the Clinton MTA (Municipal Transit Administration), River Bend Transit, Heart of Iowa Regional Transit Agency, Southwest Iowa Transit Agency and Coralville Transit for the fiscal year 2023 Low-No and Buses and Bus Facilities Discretionary Programs.

The IDOT was awarded $17,853,710 in grant funds, which it will use in the five rural transit agencies to buy battery-electric buses, along with the necessary charging equipment, to replace older, diesel powered buses. The project will help pay for the construction of transit facilities and workforce development activities while reducing operating costs and emissions and improving transit service across Iowa. The City of Clinton MTA will receive three electric buses, large, medium and small versions, as part of the grant.

As part of the workforce development portion of the program, IDOT is working with two year colleges throughout Iowa. They will use part of the workforce development funding to develop a skill-based curriculum around advanced vehicle technologies, engineering, maintenance and repair that can be adopted and used by any community college in the state.

