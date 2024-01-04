Whiteside County is getting financial help from the federal government to provide public health services.

A news release from Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL-17) says the county is receiving $696,899 from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to offer services. The award is partial funding for 2024 and will help the county provide new access to those who need it most, as well as expand their facilities.

“Every Illinois family, regardless of background or ZIP code, deserves access to affordable health care,” said Sorensen. “I commend the Whiteside County government for providing these vital services to our most vulnerable neighbors and I welcome this investment to support their mission.”

This grant was awarded as part of an HHS Service Area Competition grant that will let the Whiteside County Health Department operate as a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC). These Health Centers provide care and services to families in northwestern Illinois, regardless of their ability to pay.

“The funding from HRSA (Health Resources and Services Administration) allows us to operate our FQHC and provide much needed resources for our most vulnerable populations,” said Cheryl Lee, CEO of the Whiteside County Health Department. “In addition, we are bringing on new services and (will be) able to expand our facility thanks to this critical grant funding.”

For more information on the Whiteside County Health Department and its services, click here.