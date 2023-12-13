The Federal Reserve made their final policy decision today, giving Americans who hope to make major purchases next year an early holiday gift. David Nelson, CEO of NelsonCorp Wealth Management in Davenport spoke with Our Quad Cities News via Zoom to explain the decision and what it means to local residents.

“They (the Federal Reserve) basically came to what market expectations have been as far as the bond market, and that is a likelihood of cuts,” said Nelson. “There’s no increases and the likelihood of cuts has increased pretty substantially, based on what was shared today.”

The Federal Reserve announced today that they were leaving interest rates unchanged and predicted they will cut costs related to borrowing at least three times in 2024. What does that mean for consumers?

“For borrowers, this will be good news,” he said. “Borrowing costs today are probably dropping. I don’t know how much exactly; it’ll depend on the institution, but this is good news for that. For individuals who are on the other end of the spectrum, as far as savers, rates are going to be coming down as far as what they’re getting on their so-called ‘safe money.’ I think the trend is going to continue. The market has been anticipating that there would be an increase today; that it would be status quo.”

Nelson is more optimistic about the number of rate cuts that could come next year. “The expectation for next year is that we’re going to have probably anywhere from four to five cuts, all of which would probably be a quarter of a percent.”

Unfortunately, there’s no date when borrowers can expect to see the rate cuts. “Never will they give a sign like that,” Nelson said. “The market likes to read between the lines and the best indication would be that it’ll be in the second half of next year. It all depends on what the economy does. I can’t say for sure, but almost for certain they will be lower than they are right now.”

Nelson says the outlook is better than it has been lately, both for inflation and homebuying. “Inflation looks better, inflation as a whole looks much better. The number of multifamily properties is hitting, literally, all time highs as far as being built. I think that’s kind of a surprise to most individuals. Things are getting much better, under control, and the ripple effect as far as from COVID seems to be disappearing. We’re getting back to a more normal situation.”