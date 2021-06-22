Feeding the Quad Cities with Lasagna

Lasagna Love is a non-profit with representation in all 50 states. The purpose of it is to provide a home-cooked meal for a family in need. A person or a family can request a meal online and are then matched with a volunteer relative to their area to make and deliver a lasagna. Jeanne Cook, a retired resident in Bettendorf introduced it to the Quad Cities several months back. Here in the Quad Cities, there are close to 50 volunteer lasagna chefs waiting to be matched with a family in need of a home-cooked meal. For more information on how to request or volunteer visit: www.lasagnalove.org