Dealing with cancer and treatments can leave a person feeling like someone entirely different. That’s why Gilda’s Club is hosting a free workshop called “Feel More Like You” for anyone impacted by cancer on Tuesday, October 4 from 6-7 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse, 1351 W. Central Park Avenue, Suite 200, in Davenport.

Walgreens Pharmacist Bridget Grimm, PharmD and Beauty Area Expert Greta Kukay will talk about Feel More Like You™, a free service offered at more than 3,000 Walgreens stores nationwide. It features pharmacists and beauty consultants who are specially trained to help people manage both the internal and visible side effects from cancer treatment. The first 30 individuals to RSVP and attend will receive a free goody bag, including skin care products from Walgreens.

Bridget and Greta will discuss:

Skin care and makeup tips and tricks and guidance on products that can help with: Dry skin and skin discolorations Sun protection Changes to nails and cuticles Brow mapping demonstration

Hygiene tips when applying makeup and skincare

Tools and tips that can be accessed from the comfort of your own home by clicking here.

This program is being offered hybrid. Participants can register to attend in-person or virtually via Zoom, but registration is required. For more information or to register, call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or click here.