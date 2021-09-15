Feel strongly about the mask ban? Share online with Davenport School Board before its Thursday meeting

The Davenport School Board may take action about the temporary restraining order regarding the State of Iowa’s current mask ban at its meeting Thursday night.

More about schools and mask bans Do school mask bans violate civil rights? Feds investigate Iowa and 4 more states

On Monday, Sept. 13, the U. S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa granted a temporary restraining order regarding the State of Iowa’s current mask requirement ban, the board agenda says.

Because this is a special-call meeting for the board, there will be no public forum, the agenda says. “However, we understand this is an issue the public is passionate about and offer you an opportunity to provide comments, the agenda says.

The board asks that comments be provided here before 3 p.m. Thursday. All comments will be shared with the board and attached to the meeting minutes, the agenda says.