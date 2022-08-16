The Fejervary Family Fun Days event series will continue from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday at Fejervary Learning Center, 1800 W. 12th St., Davenport.

The free Back 2 School Bash, for all ages, will connect Davenport youth and families with local resources agencies with a day of fun, games, and hands-on activities.

“The Fejervary Family Fun Day is a long-running event we use to educate kids, while also allowing kids to have fun. This year we are excited to announce we will be giving school supplies to the first 100 people. We understand school supplies can be very expensive, and we want to help with that,” said Davenport Parks and Recreation’s Event Supervisor Amanda Randerson.

Free school supplies will be given to the first 100 people.


