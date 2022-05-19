Fejervary Learning Center will host free family activities every third Saturday from May through October, except in July. Each event will have a special theme, with family activities, community vendors, arts and crafts, lawn games and more.

“The Fejervary Family Fun Day event series is a long-time community favorite and highlights the Fejervary Learning Center as a space for children and families to engage in educational activities that are both fun and interactive whether they are playing musical instruments, cooling off with the water wall, or visiting community organizations’ activity stations,” said Davenport Parks and Recreation’s Event Supervisor Amanda Randerson.

The fun starts this Saturday, May 21 from 12-3 p.m. and the theme is Kids to Parks Day, in celebration of National Kids to Parks Day, hosted by the National Park Trust. This year is the 12th anniversary of this celebration. Kids to Parks Day empowers kids and encourages families to get outdoors and visit local parks, public lands and waters. The goal is to encourage creating healthy and active outdoor lifestyles and develop an appreciation for and respect of nature.

Fejervary Learning Center is located at 1800 W. 12th Street in Davenport. For more information, click here.