Feline in need of ‘furever’ home stays active while spending more than half her life in local shelter

A two-year-old cat that has been residing at an animal shelter in Milan for more than half her life is in need of a “furever” home.

Abbie, the Quad City Animal Welfare Center’s Pet of the Week, arrived at the shelter over a year ago.

The shelter says, while she’s not a fan of snuggling, she “loves to play games” and is the “perfect companion for an active cat.”

They add that her dream home includes “one playful cat, one person to give her food, one person to buy her toys and one big window for her to sunbathe in!”

Watch below as Abbie maintains an active lifestyle by chasing a laser, playing with a wand toy and running on her exercise wheel to the lights of a disco ball.

To adopt Abbie or any of the other animals at the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, contact the shelter at 309-787-6830, ext. 10, to speak with an adoption counselor.