Felon, 18, faces robbery charges after police say he pointed a pistol at a victim’s head

An 18-year-old Davenport convicted felon who faces charges in connection with a robbery was back in Scott County Jail after he was arrested Saturday on a warrant.

Dominick Owen, held on a total of $13,000 bond in Scott County Jail, faces felony charges including first-degree robbery and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

Shortly after 7 p.m. June 11, 2020, an officer saw a disturbance involving several people in an orange Chevrolet Cavalier without plates on the 800 block of LeClaire Street, Davenport, an arrest affidavit says.

When the officer activated the squad car lights, Owens ran from the scene westbound in the alley. A victim in the back seat said he entered the back seat of the Chevy to make a private transaction for a pellet gun.

The victim said he entered the vehicle and took out $300 in $20 and $1 denominations.

Owens, a back-seat passenger, took out a silver pistol and held it to the victim’s head, demanding the money. The two struggled over the pistol, which landed on the driver’s-side floorboard.

A co-defendant, the driver, aimed the pistol at the victim and ordered the victim out of the car, threatening to shoot the victim if he didn’t leave.

The victim climbed out the passenger rear window before the car left the scene.

The officer later found the Cavalier in the area of the 400 block of Brown Street and pursued the car, which stopped in the 500 block of Sturdevant Street.

The officer found all three co-defendants and the victim identified all of them and their seating positions in the car.

The pistol was found abandoned on the corner of 300 W. River Drive.

Owens was convicted of second-degree robbery in 2018, the affidavit says.