Felon faces burglary charge after firing gun at vehicle

A Davenport man with prior felony convictions faces more felony charges after an assault and firing a gun into a vehicle.

Milton Howard, 35, was being held Friday on a $10,000 cash-only bond to face felony charges of assault while participating in a felony, first-degree burglary, felon in possession of a firearm and reckless use of a firearm.

Howard appeared in Scott County Court at 8:30 a.m. Friday. According to his arrest affidavit:

Shortly 4 a.m. Sept. 10, Davenport police responded to the 800 block of West 14th Street because of a report of gunfire.

Howard had a handgun, and forced his way into a residence “which he had no rights to.”

He then physically assaulted someone with the weapon, “causing bodily injury.” He then discharged the firearm and struck the other person’s vehicle.

Howard’s multiple prior felony convictions prevent him from legally possessing a firearm. The most recent is a conviction from 2018.

Howard’s preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. Sept. 25 in Scott County Court.