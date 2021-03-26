Felon found with firearm after complaint of driver shining ‘red laser light’

Officials say a man was found with a firearm in a traffic stop Wednesday after a sheriff’s deputy responded to a complaint of “a suspicious vehicle shining a red laser light.”

Preston M. Smith, 24, of Lomax, was arrested for possession of firearm by a felon, no valid driver’s license and possession of cannabis (30 grams or less) and transported to the Henderson County Jail.

Around 10:27 p.m., a Henderson County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the area of County Road 175 in Lomax to investigate the citizen’s complaint, located the suspicious vehicle, initiated a traffic stop and search and located a firearm.