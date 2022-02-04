Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villareal on Friday announced felony theft charges against David Geenen, former executive director of the Doris and Victor Day Foundation and a former Rock Island alderman.

Police Chief Richard Landi requested assistance of the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and State’s Attorney’s Office to conduct a criminal investigation. Witnesses were interviewed and forensic auditors were employed to determine what took place.

Geenen was terminated from the Day Foundation on Nov. 4, 2021 and soon thereafter resigned as 7th Ward Alderman on the City Council, on Nov. 19. The State’s Attorney’s Office found sufficient evidence existed to file felony charges against Geenen, for the theft of between $10,000 and $100,000, a Class 2 felony, according to a Friday release.

Charges alleged that since December 2020, Geenen knowingly and unlawfully obtained control over funds managed by the Day Foundation in excess of $30,000.

Charges allege a series of transactions, where Geenen diverted funds appropriated to local organizations and wrote checks for his own personal use. Bank statements were altered to disguise the missing monies.

At this time, the investigation is still ongoing, to ascertain if there were additional funds misappropriated by Geenen, Villareal said. The initial charges filed Friday carry a $50,000 bond against Geenen. He had been executive director of the charitable organization since 2013.

“We remind our entire community that no one is above the law and all cases are reviewed without bias or prejudice, to serve the interests of justice,” Villareal said.

Geenen was replaced on the Rock Island City Council by 7th Ward Alderman Bill Healy, co-owner of Bridges Catering and the Stern Center in downtown Rock Island.