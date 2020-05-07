FEMA awards Iowa $78 million for COVID-19 response

Iowa has been given $78 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help pay expenses that resulted from the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will be used to reimburse 75% of the cost of buying Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and medical supplies and equipment during May and June 2020.

It also will pay $19.5 million for TestIowa contract services, $35,000 for overseas PPE purchases, and $13.7 million for additional medical supplies and equipment for the month of April. These figures represent the 75% federal share of the cost. The other 25% will be paid by the state.

“We are pleased to provide this significant grant to the State of Iowa to help them manage the financial demands that they’re experiencing as a result of COVID-19,” said Paul Taylor, FEMA Region VII Administrator. “We will continue to work closely with them as our shared efforts to respond to this pandemic continue.”

In addition to the $78 million, Iowa has received other payments from FEMA during the COVID-19 pandemic: