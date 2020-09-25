FEMA Disaster Recovery Center moving from Bettendorf to Davenport

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center that has been in Bettendorf will close on Tuesday, September 29 at 6 p.m. and move to a new location in Davenport.

The Davenport location of the DRC will be at the Annie Wittenmyer Family Aquatic Center at 2828 Eastern Avenue and will open on Wednesday, September 30 at 12 p.m. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Davenport DRC will close permanently on Saturday, October 10 at 6 p.m.

Just like the Bettendorf location, the Davenport DRC will be a drive-through service only. FEMA personnel will collect documents, scan them, then return them. Applicants will remain in their car and must wear a mask.

Related Content FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opening in Bettendorf

Those who have already registered with FEMA and have been asked to provide more documents should read the FEMA letter carefully to make sure they have all the documentation needed.

Applicants can register in the following ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov .

. Download the FEMA Mobile App for smartphones.

for smartphones. Call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT, seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available.

Registration will be available at the DRC for those unable to register online or by phone.

Those that are not able to come to the DRC can submit their documents in the following ways::

Mail to: FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program, National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055.

Or fax to 800-827-8112

Or submit them via a FEMA online account. To set up an online account, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, click on “Check Status” and follow directions.

For more information on the Iowa disaster and a variety of recovery resources, visit this website.