FEMA Disaster Relief Center opening in Bettendorf

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is opening a Disaster Relief Center (DRC) to help Iowans affected by the August 10 derecho submit documents for their assistance application.

The DRC will open on Thursday, September 17, and will be located at the Community Civic Center at 2204 Grant Street in Bettendorf. The entrance for the drive-thru service is at the rear parking lot at 22nd Street and Mississippi Boulevard. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but closed on Sundays.

Applicants will remain in their car as FEMA representatives will collect the documents, scan them, and then return them. Face masks are required.

Those who have already registered with FEMA and have been asked to provide more documents should read the FEMA letter carefully to make sure they have all the documentation needed.

Applicants can register in the following ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov .

. Download the FEMA Mobile App for smartphones.

for smartphones. Call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT, seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available.

Registration will be available at the DRC for those unable to register online or by phone.

Those that are not able to come to the DRC can submit their documents in the following ways::

Mail to: FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program, National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055.

Or fax to 800-827-8112

Or submit them via a FEMA online account. To set up an online account, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, click on “Check Status” and follow directions.

For more information on the Iowa disaster and a variety of recovery resources, visit this website.