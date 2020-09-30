FEMA disaster relief center opens in Davenport

FEMA opened a disaster recovery center in Davenport to help people affected by the derecho at the Annie Wittenmyer Aquatic Center.

It replaces the center in Bettendorf that closed yesterday. You can submit an application at the drive-through location.

A John Mills, a spokesperson for FEMA, said the goal is to support people who need more help.

“So we can help fill in some of the gaps if people don’t have enough insurance, or they don’t have insurance at all. If people have serious damage to their home, FEMA may be able to provide grant money to help people recover, if they have needs not covered by insurance,” Mills said.

The center is open Monday through Saturday from 9am to 6pm. It will close October 10.

More than $20 million in federal assistance has been approved so far for derecho survivors in Iowa.

To find out more information about how to apply, click the link here.