FEMA extends filing deadline for Iowans impacted by August 10 derecho

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has extended the deadline to Monday, November 2, for Iowans affected by the August 10 derecho to register for Federal assistance.

Locally this includes those living in Cedar, Clinton and Scott counties.

Assistance for homeowners can include grants for repairs to homes, rental assistance to pay for temporary housing, or lodging expense reimbursement to those who stayed in a hotel for a short period of time.

The first step is to file a claim with your insurance company for the damage. You don’t have to wait for FEMA to start cleaning up, but you should document the damage through pictures or videos and keep receipts for repair work.

If the losses are not covered by insurance, contact FEMA either online or by calling 800-621-3362.

Applicants will need the following to apply:

Address of the damaged property

Description of disaster-caused damage and losses

Current mailing address

Current telephone number

Social Security number of one member of the household

Insurance information

Total household annual income

Bank account routing and account number for direct deposit

Save your FEMA registration number, also known as FEMA ID number and check your disaster assistance account for updates.

For more information, visit this website.