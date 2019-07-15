FEMA flood assistance deadline is Tuesday

Here's what you need to have on hand before you apply

Tuesday is the deadline for those affected by this year’s flooding to apply for FEMA assistance.

Ten counties — Scott, Muscatine, Fremont, Harrison, Louisa, Mills, Monona, Pottawattamie, Shelby and Woodbury — have been designated for state and federal help.

FEMA disaster assistance for homeowners and renters may include grants to help pay for temporary housing and minimal home repairs as well as other disaster-related unmet needs such as eligible medical and dental expenses and replacing essential personal property.

You can choose one of three ways to register for federal disaster assistance prior to the July 16 deadline:

Go online to www.disasterassistance.gov

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Phone lines are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week

Use FEMA’s disaster app on your smartphone. If you haven’t downloaded the appt, you can go to www.fema.gov/mobile-app.

Here is a step-by-step process to get started:

Document your damage – photos/video, list of damaged contents.

Contact your insurance agent to see if there is coverage under homeowners, renters and/or flood insurance policies. You will need to submit either insurance settlement information or a denial to FEMA as part of your registration so federal benefits can be correctly calculated. By law, FEMA cannot provide disaster assistance for the same damage already covered by other means such as insurance or aid from other agencies.

After applying with FEMA, some survivors may be referred to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Low-interest disaster loans from SBA are available for eligible survivors. SBA helps businesses of all sizes, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters fund repairs or rebuilding efforts and cover the cost of replacing lost or disaster-damaged personal property.

These disaster loans cover losses not fully compensated by insurance or other recoveries and do not duplicate benefits from other agencies or organizations.

Again, survivors can apply by going to www.disasterassistance.gov, calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. or through the FEMA app.