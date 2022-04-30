The Illinois State Water Survey has partnered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to examine flood risk along several creeks in Rock Island County, according to a news release. The creeks of interest include:

City of East Moline: Unnamed ponding areas in the northern half of the city

City of Moline: Coal Creek

City of Rock Island: Eckhart Creek and Kyte Creek

Village of Coal Valley: Coal Creek, Coal Creek Tributary, and Shaffer Creek

Village of Milan: Eckhart Creek and Kyte Creek

Rock Island County: Coal Creek and Shaffer Creek.

A survey crew from American Surveying & Engineering, P.C. is operating in the area to gain detailed measurements of the channels and structures along these creeks, the release says.

Surveying will continue through the spring and into early summer of 2022. Surveyors will acquire channel and bridge measurements, including topographic elevations and photographs within and around the creek banks, for use in hydraulic computer models to estimate the potential flood threat of the creeks listed above.

The study will be used to improve the Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRM) for Rock Island County.

The survey work may require survey crews to briefly access private property on both banks of the creeks on the list, the release says No disruption to property is anticipated.

For more information, contact Aaron B. Thomas, P.E., CFM, Illinois State Water Survey, abthomas@illinois.edu.