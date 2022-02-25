A ferret was rescued from a structure fire on the 1100 block of Galbraith Drive, Clinton.

The fire started shortly before 5:45 p.m. Thursday, a news release says.

Clinton Firefighters responded with eight personnel because of other emergency calls. Crews found light black smoke exiting the open front door.

Neighbors said everyone was out of the house when firefighters arrived.

Crews extinguished a fire on top of the stove that was close to extending to the cabinets.

The cause of the blaze was a burner on the stove. No one was injured.