The elves in the Muscatine Parks and Recreation office request help from local community organizations and businesses to help spread holiday cheer this season. Volunteer groups can apply to adopt one of 13 areas in Weed Park during the second annual Festival of Lights, a news release says.

The volunteers may design their own light display near the available Weed Park shelters, gardens and structures for the enjoyment of all this December. Interested organizations or businesses may submit their application by contacting the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241 or email parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov.

Groups who adopted light displays in 2021 and are interested in participating again are asked to notify the Parks and Recreation Department by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, to secure their sites.

With the assistance of volunteers, Muscatine’s historic Weed Park will glow with beautiful displays from Dec. 12 through Dec. 26. Viewers can drive through the spectacle from 5:30-7:30 p.m. daily beginning at the Washington Street entrance and proceeding to the Colorado Street exit.

Non-perishable goodwill food donations may be dropped in the container at the Washington Street entrance to benefit local food pantries.

For more information, contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563- 263-0241.