Festival of Lights will make spirits bright

The elves in the Muscatine Parks and Recreation office have been busy preparing for this year’s Festival of Lights at Weed Park.

The historic park will shine brightly Friday, Dec. 3, through Sunday, Dec. 26, with a wide array of displays provided by organizations and businesses.

Viewers will be able to drive through the light show 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. daily beginning at the Washington Street entrance and proceeding to the Colorado Street exit.

Nonperishable goodwill food donations may be deposited in a container located at the Washington Street entrance to benefit local food pantries.

A few display areas are left for local community organizations and businesses to adopt and help spread good cheer.

“Volunteers may design their own light display near the available Weed Park shelters, gardens and structures for the enjoyment of all this December,” a news release says.

To apply, or for additional information, contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department by phone at 563-263-0241 or by email.