Every year, the Festival of Trees is one of the biggest fundraisers for Quad City Arts programs.

This year’s festival is almost here. Quad-City Arts Executive Director Kevin Maynard talks about the upcoming event and how you can help.

Maynard discusses the significance of the festival for Quad City Arts and for the Quad Cities community, how many volunteers are needed, how you can help, and what’s new this year.

Click on the video to hear what Maynard has to say, and click here for even more information.