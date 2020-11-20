Festival of Trees “Reimagined”: Day of giving and pop-up shop to start this weekend

An annual area holiday tradition is shifting how people celebrate to keep people safe.

The 35th annual Festival of Trees is “reimagined” this year. Starting Saturday November 21 until November 29, locals can visit a holiday pop-up gift shop at the Quad City Arts gallery in downtown Rock Island to purchase decorated trees, handmade gifts from local artists and other holiday items.

People can also shop online by visiting https://www.qcfestivaloftrees.com/. A limit of 10 people in the gallery at a time will be enforced to keep patrons socially distanced. Masks are required. Curbside pickup is also available to limit in-person contact with others.

The festival is the biggest fundraiser for local arts programs and visiting artists each year. The group is calling on the community to keep the mission going by hosting a Day of Giving for QC Arts on November 21. QC Arts executive director Kevin Maynard said people can contribute to the cause in many ways.

“We’re asking our community to partner behind us and to help us raise some funds. They can do that through obviously donating,” he said. “Or, just following us on social media and sharing [our] posts and letting other people know that the Festival of Trees, while not happening in person this year, is still just as important.”

He said the festival is the “kick-off” of the holiday season in the Quad Cities, so not having the in-person this year has been disappointing.

“Looking at how much work usually goes into a Festival of Trees and just how much fun it is for us as well as the community, we miss doing that,” he said.

You can find out more about the festival and how to donate if you are interested by clicking the link here.

Festival of Frees Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/festival.of.trees.qc