Festival of Trees returns Nov. 23

The annual fundraiser for Quad City Arts’ ‘Kwik Star Festival of Trees’ is coming back to the Quad Cities for the 34th year from Nov. 23 to Dec. 1. at River Center.

The festival will have popular attraction and events from the past — over 150 designer displays, Festival Express Train, Reindeer Games Children’s Activity Center, Gingerbread Village, Treat Shoppe, Tinsel Treasures Gift Shop, High School Art Exhibit, CenterStage performances and a chance to visit with Santa.

Highlighting the theme ‘Christmas Around the World’, the event will feature flags from different countries in the Great Hall and life-size cut-outs of children from around the world will be visible throughout the event. A passport can picked up at the gate that will help the kids find each figure and learn about each country’s unique holiday traditions.

All designer displays will be available for purchase via silent auction bidding, raffle or “buy it now” price to raise money for Quad City Arts, a local non-profit arts organization dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the community through arts.

General Admission Days & Hours

November 21 • Santa’s Special Stars Private Tours

November 22 • Silver Bell Social Senior Event, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

November 23 • Festival Opens to Public 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

November 24 • 10 a.m.-8p.m. Military Day $2 off all admission tickets for military families with military ID (Immediate family of military member only)

November 25 • 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

November 26 • 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

November 27 • 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

November 28 • CLOSED Thanksgiving Day

November 29 • 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

November 30 • 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Family Day $1 off all admission tickets December 1 • 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the doors during Festival hours.

$10 Adults

$3 Children (2-10)

$6 Seniors (60+)

For a list of special events, visit https://www.qcfestivaloftrees.com/special-events

Santa’s hours differ from regular general admission and will be available at: www.qcfestivaloftrees.com