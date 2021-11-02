Festival of Trees to be back in a big way at RiverCenter, many volunteers needed

The Kwik Star Festival of Trees returns this year at the Davenport RiverCenter Nov. 20-28.

After a COVID-forced virtual fundraiser last year, the Kwik Star Festival of Trees is back in person this year.

Returning to the RiverCenter, Nov. 20 – Nov. 28, this year’s Festival brings the magic of the holiday season to life in a newly-designed Festival Village, complete with the Tree of Lights as the focal point of the main town square.

In its 36th year as the annual fundraiser for Quad City Arts, over 30,000 people experience the 10-day Festival of Trees each year and an additional 45,000 watch the Holiday Parade, making this event one of the largest attractions in the Quad Cities.

Quad City Arts executive director Kevin Maynard said Tuesday that the festival helps put a Visiting Artist into the schools for students, provides funding to pay students to create art through the Metro Arts Youth Apprenticeship Program, helps provide gallery space for regional artists, and more.



“It is worth mentioning that I am not a parade person. I love that we have them, but I am not one to attend a parade,” Maynard said by email of the largest helium balloon parade in the Midwest. “However, in 2019 I fell in love with our Holiday Parade (2019 was my first Festival of Trees with Quad City Arts). When you hear the marching bands play and see the helium balloons in the sky it is a truly magical feeling. The energy in Downtown Davenport cannot be replicated and it leaves you filled with JOY.”

Festival of Trees features a spectacular display of over 150 designer trees, rooms, hearth & homes, wreaths, gingerbread creations and other holiday gift shop items that are all sold to raise money for Quad City Arts in support of local arts programs through the area.

This fun-filled event for all ages will continue to feature all the familiar attractions and special events that many have come to know and love with some new twists, including designer selfie stations throughout the event, online bidding for designer displays, a silent disco after party and a new Mad-Hatter style Sunday brunch.

New this year, Festival of Trees is going cashless and general admission tickets are now available for purchase at www.qcfestivaloftrees.com.

To streamline admission gates, there will be a FAST PASS lane for all prepaid admission.

Discounted general admission tickets are available for purchase at all area Kwik Star locations now through Nov. 15. Tickets can still be purchased at the door with credit/debit card during Festival hours including IHMVCU BOGO offer.

The 29th Annual Holiday Parade will take place in downtown Davenport, Saturday, Nov. 20th at 10 a.m. Broadcast live by KWQC-TV6, this FREE event features giant helium character balloons, including the debut of Optimus Prime, Animal from the Muppets, the Cheshire Cat and more, along with pageant queens, dance groups, floats, marching bands and of course your chance to see Santa.

The procession will begin at 3rd Street & Pershing Avenue, going west to Scott Street, then turning left to make its way back east on 2nd Street, finishing at 2nd Street and Iowa Avenue. Don’t forget to stop by the free Hot Cocoa and Coffee tent sponsored by MetroNet before you make your way down the parade.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

It takes a village of over 2,000 volunteers to bring the magic of Festival to our community each year and Quad City Arts is thankful for all who donate their time to make it a success. Sign-up for a shift and receive FREE admission to come back and visit again. To register, visit www.qcfestivaloftrees.com/volunteer.

General Admission Days and Hours

November 18 • Santa’s Special Stars Private Tours

November 19 • Silver Bell Social Senior Event, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

November 20 • Festival Opens to Public 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

November 21 • 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Military Day $2 off all admission tickets for military families with military ID (Immediate family of military member only)

November 22 • 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

November 23 • 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

November 24 • 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

November 25 • CLOSED Thanksgiving Day

November 26 • 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

November 27 • 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Family Day $1 off all admission / Festival After Dark 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. ($10 upcharge with paid admission)

November 28 • 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Santa’s hours differ from regular general admission and will be available at: www.qcfestivaloftrees.com.

Tickets:

Tickets available for purchase at the doors during Festival hours.

$10 Adults

$3 Children (2-10)

$6 Seniors (60+)

Discounted adult general admission tickets are available at all Quad-City area Kwik Star locations, November 1-15th. Enjoy BOGO General Admission for all IHMVCU members.

The holiday event serves as the major fundraiser for Quad City Arts.

Special Events:

November 19 • Premiere Party

November 20 • FREE Holiday Parade

November 21 • NEW! A Rather Curious Brunch / Teddy Bear Tea

November 23 • SugarPlum Ball

November 24 • Celebrity Lunch

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: www.qcfestivaloftrees.com or call 309-793-1213. You can also check out the latest Insider’s Guide to Festival blog at https://www.quadcityarts.com/blog/november-01st-2021.

In accordance with CDC recommendations, masks are highly encouraged for all visitors at this event. We continue to keep the health and safety of our community at the forefront, and any updates can be found on the website, www.qcfestivaloftrees.com.