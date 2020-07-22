Festival Of Trees to go virtual for 35th anniversary

The Quad City Arts announced that they have made a very difficult decision to not host the 35th annual Festival Of Trees. Instead the event will go virtual due to uncertainty and concern for the safety of volunteers and staff regarding COVID-19.

The Holiday Parade and all other special events will also not be held this year.

Instead of the in-person event, a one-hour Holiday Special will air on Saturday, November 21 during the traditional time of the parade. On the same day the Festival of Trees committee is asking the community to participate in a Day of Giving. VIP baskets will also be returning with a new twist.

Select designs and items will be available for sale at the Quad City Arts Rock Island Gallery along with other favorites like the Honor Tree and Isabel Bloom Ornaments.

The Festival of Trees was started in 1986 as a celebration of the holiday season and to raise funds for the Visiting Artist Series. Even though this year’s event isn’t what it’s been in the past, the committee is dedicated to continue its mission in the future.