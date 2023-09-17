Sept. 9 was Fall Big Bird Day for Terrence J. Ingram, president and executive director of Eagle Nature Foundation, Apple River, a news release says.

This event was started many years ago as Ingram is trying to document the decline in bird life because of chemical sprays. “This year was just as expected, fewer species of birds seen on this one day,” he said.

This year only 21 species were sighted during the whole day from dawn to dusk compared to

24 species seen last year.

A total of about 80 birds were seen this year compared to 79 last year.

Helping to sight these birds were Drew and Gilbert Walter, who helped look for the birds for 5 1/2 hours.

Of the 21 different species seen, nine of those had only one bird sighted. They are Kestrel, Turkey Vulture, Hairy Woodpecker, Tree Swallow, Crow, Catbird, Robin, Starling, and House Finch. There were only two birds of six other species seen. They are Hummingbirds, Downy Woodpecker, Chickadee, W. B. Nuthatch, Cardinal and Goldfinch.

To see a spreadsheet of birds seen, click below.

These numbers compare to more than 60 species and over 600 birds recorded years ago. Ingram says his counts are definitively documenting a decline, and “We have got to ban these chemical sprays that are wiping out our bird life.”

For more information, contact Ingram at Eagle Nature Foundation, 300 East Hickory St., Apple River, IL 61001, 815-594-2306.