Terrence N. Ingram, president and executive director of Eagle Nature Foundation in Apple River, Ill., conducted his 2023 Spring Big Bird Day on May 6.

He started Big Bird Day in 2017 to document the loss of bird life because of agricultural sprays, he says in a news release.

“It is definitely doing that,” Ingram says. “Seven years ago, I was able to document 54 species of birds with hundreds of birds and that was fewer than in previous years. Each year the number of birds has been decreasing. This year we only documented 36 species and less than 100 birds all together. Of those 36 species only one bird of each of 20 species was seen.”

May 6 was mostly cloudy all day with the temperatures climbing only into the low 60s.

This year, one each of northern and orchard orioles were spotted. Four years ago, Ingram saw a maximum of 13 of them at one time. This year two birds at one time were the maximum. Ingram didn’t see or hear any flycatchers, goatsuckers, warblers, or vireos all day.

