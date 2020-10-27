Fiancée of shooting victim remembers his partner, “she was truly amazing”

Family and friends gathered to release balloons in honor of 29-year-old Eloise Chairs, a Davenport a mother of five.

Her fiancée David Price said they went to the Chuck E. Cheese on East Kimberly Road for a fun family night, that’s when he said an argument started and his fiancée was shot.

The couple had been engaged for four months and just recently welcomed a baby girl.

“She had the energy to walk in the room and brighten up the whole room, said Price. “She was an amazing woman, she was truly amazing. Definitely the one for me.”

Price said Chair’s four young boys changed his life.

“Her and the boys they completed me they made me grow,” said Price.

He said the past 24 hours have been hard but having the support of family and friends has helped him during this hard time.

“It helps, it really does let me know I’m not in it alone. I cried all night. I woke up, reached out for her (and) she wasn’t there. It’s something different. It’s something totally different, but we’re going to be ok,” said Price.

Police have arrested 24-year-old Treshonda Pollion in connection to her death. She is charged with murder and is currently being held in the Scott County Jail without bail.