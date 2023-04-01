Utility work to install fiber optic cable for MidAmerican Energy is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 10, and will involve intermittent street and sidewalk closures throughout downtown Moline, according to a news release.

The project is expected to take two to three months to complete.

The good news for downtown merchants and residents is work at specific locations will typically take only a day or two to complete, meaning any closures will be brief, the release says.

Davenport-based CDB Utility Contractors is doing the work. The work area includes River Drive between 1st and 41st streets and along 4th Avenue from 41st to 55th streets.

According to the release, a spokesperson for CDB said work will progress from west to east, and that the goal is to complete 1,000 to 1,500 feet per day. Some traffic control will be required and there is likely to be some disruption of sidewalk areas in front of retail and other establishments, but typically for no longer than two to three days maximum. He said the work should be complete in the core downtown business district by the end of April.

Anyone in the work area with private utilities – such as sprinklers, invisible pet fences, communication lines, etc. – or with other questions or concerns can contact CDB at 563-381-2194 or email cbdinfo@cdbutility.com.