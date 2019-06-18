‘Field of Dreams’: More than just a movie

DAVENPORT, Iowa – For many the “Field of Dreams” is much more than a baseball movie — especially for one of the actors in it.

Dwier Brown played John Kinsella, the father of Kevin Costner’s character Ray Kinsella. Brown appeared for the film’s emotional ending after Costner’s character turned his Iowa farm into a baseball field.

For Brown, the movie isn’t about baseball, but the importance of father-son relationships.

Just as Brown was about to start filming in 1988, his own father passed away.

“You can imagine how strange it was to leave my father’s funeral and then go play a father who comes back from the dead to play catch with their son one last time,” Brown said. “I couldn’t help but feel like my dad was in the cornfield with all the other baseball players.”

He didn’t know it at the time, but his character would inspire other fathers and sons to reconnect.

“Over the years I’ve met so many people who’ve come up to me and told me … they went to go see the movie and they just decided to get over what it was, this resentment,” Brown said.

Brown put those stories to paper in his book “If You Build It”​​​​​​ and he shares the lessons that he learned from the relationship with his father.

“You can’t wait forever, you know, you have to take advantage of those relationships while you can,” Brown said.

That’s something he experienced firsthand five years ago when his 15-year-old son asked to play catch on the famous field.

“It’s kind of making the movie go full circle,” Brown said. “The very image of throwing a ball to someone is I give to you and then I receive from you. I give, I receive. It’s that back and forth thing that I think is sometimes what we need in relationships that are awkward or difficult.”

Brown will be at the Field of Dreams tomorrow to celebrate the anniversary. Gates open at 10:30 a.m. For more information click here.