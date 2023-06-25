The Sauk Valley Fiesta Parade is marking a special anniversary this year and they’re looking to the past to help them celebrate.

The 70th annual parade will be held on Saturday, September 16 in downtown Sterling and Rock Falls. The parade began in 1953 and celebrates the Hispanic culture of the Sauk Valley. It’s held in September to mark the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Organizers are looking for past parade Dons, Donas and Queens to take part in the parade this year. Dons, Donas, and Queens from previous parades are asked to call the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at (815) 625-2400 or email knoble@saukvalleyareachamber.com to sign up. If you know of a Don, Dona or Queen who no longer lives in the area, please contact the Chamber so they may be invited to attend.

For more information on the event or the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, click here.