The 70th annual Fiesta Parade will be held Saturday, Sept. 16, organized and implemented by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Business Leaders Committee, a news release says.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. in Rock Falls and end in Sterling.

Parade entries will line up on 10th Street in Rock Falls. The parade will travel north on First Avenue in Rock Falls and cross the First Avenue bridge into Sterling. At the base of the bridge the parade will turn left on to 2nd Street and will travel north on Locust Street to 4th Street, turn east, and end at Grandon Civic Center.

A community celebration will be held after the parade until 6 p.m. at Grandon Civic Center. The celebration includes DJ Cabralio, Ay! Jalisco Dancers, Equipo Linea Directa, food vendors, and bounce houses.

To mark the 70th anniversary of the Sauk Valley’s annual Fiesta Parade, all past parade Dons, Donas, and Queens are invited to participate in the parade. Previous Dons, Donas, and Queens are requested to contact the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce to register. If you have the contact information of a Don, Dona, or Queen who is no longer in the Sauk Valley area, share their contact information so they can be invited.

For more information, call the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 815-625-2400 or email knoble@saukvalleyareachamber.com. Visit here to register for the parade.