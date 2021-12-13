Figge and Rock Island Art Guild seek entries for 42nd Fine Arts Exhibition in 2022

The Rock Island Art Guild is seeking submissions for its 42nd-annual Fine Arts Exhibition at the Figge Art Museum.

The Rock Island Art Guild and Figge Art Museum are seeking entries for the 42nd Rock Island Art Guild Fine Arts Exhibition, taking place at the Figge Feb. 26–May 15, 2022.

Artists living within 200 miles of the Figge Art Museum (225 W. 2nd St., Davenport) — working in any medium, including performance, sound, video, digital art, painting, sculpture, mixed media, and works on paper — are encouraged to apply.

Artists may submit up to three works for consideration, per $35 application fee. Awards will be given for first and second place as well as several other categories. Exhibition juror Susan Watts, owner and director of Olson-Larsen Galleries in Des Moines, Iowa, will select the works in the exhibition as well as the award winners.

For complete eligibility requirements click on the application link at www.figgeartmuseum.org. Deadline for submissions is Jan. 16, 2022 and artists will be notified about the selections by January 31. Application questions can be directed to Figge Assistant Curator Joshua Johnson at jjohnson@figgeartmuseum.org or 563-345-6640.

The Rock Island Art Guild was founded in 1955 by a group of individuals who wanted to cultivate an active interest in local and regional artists in addition to promoting and fostering the appreciation of the visual arts in the Quad Cities.