Figge Art Museum offers free admission this week to essential workers

The Figge Art Museum, Davenort, is offering free admission to all essential workers now through Saturday.

“Quite simply, we would not have gotten through the past year without the heroic efforts of our community’s essential workers—from medical personnel to teachers to grocery store workers. Day in and day out, these Quad Citizens have consistently made sacrifices for our region,” said Figge Executive Director and CEO Michelle Hargrave in a news release.

“Their efforts are to be commended and we hope this small token of appreciation will bring a bright spot to a trying year.”

The weeklong celebration is made possible thanks to sponsorship by WVIK—Quad Cities NPR.

Currently, the downtown Davenport art museum is hosting the major, traveling exhibition “For America: 200 Years of Painting from the National Academy of Design.” The exhibition of renowned 19th and 20th century of American masterpieces invites visitors to the museum to see how Americans portrayed themselves, and the land, over the past two centuries.

“America is resilient, as demonstrated in “For America,” and essential workers have been at the forefront of resiliency this past year,” said Figge Assistant Curator Vanessa Sage. “We are hopeful the Figge will provide solace and connection as we forge ahead.”

Healthcare workers, firefighters, law enforcement, educators, grocery store, food service workers and all other essential workers are invited to visit the Figge free of charge anytime during the free admission week. A work badge or proof of employment will be required to receive free admission.

The Figge has strict safety protocols in place, with masks required. The museum is at 225 W. 2nd St. For more information, visit https://figgeartmuseum.org/