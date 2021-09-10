Figge Art Museum opens Day of the Dead exhibit on Saturday

The Figge Art Museum in Davenport will open its Day of the Dead exhibition Saturday.

The Day of the Dead installation features celebrations and remembrance of lost loved ones through the collective traditions, art-making and storytelling that are integral parts of Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) and explores the meaning behind Day of the Dead.

Admission to the museum is free this Saturday and Sunday. The exhibition will be on display through November 14.

The Figge Art Museum is located at 225 West Second Street in Davenport. Hours of operation are Tuesdays and Wednesdays 10am – 5pm, Thursdays 10am – 8pm, Fridays and Saturdays 10am – 5pm, and Sundays 12pm – 5pm. The museum is closed on Mondays.

(Photo courtesy of Figge Art Museum)