Figge Art Museum reopening

The Figge Art Museum announced they are planning to reopen to members on Saturday, June 6 and to the public on Tuesday, June 9.

“We’re excited to welcome the public back through our doors in June. The museum has made health and safety a top priority, and the Figge team has spent the past month creating site-specific plans to safeguard our visitors and staff upon our reopening,” says Figge Executive Director and CEO Michelle Hargrave. “This reopening will happen in phases. At this time, we will limit the number of visitors allowed in the museum, and we will close for short windows of time throughout the day to allow for thorough cleaning and disinfecting.”

Admission to the museum will be free through the month of June, but reservations are required to limit the number of people in the museum.

Reservations are for a 90-minute time slot on the following days:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 11am, 1pm or 3pm (museum hours: 11am – 5pm)

Thursday: 11am, 1pm, 3pm, 5pm or 7pm (museum hours: 11am – 8:30pm)

The 11am time slot on all days is reserved for those that are vulnerable or high risk.

Reservations can be made either on the Figge Art Museum website or by calling (563) 345-6632.

There are a few other requirements that the museum is implementing to keep everyone safe:

Visitors over the age of three and staff will be required to wear a mask.

There will be directional signage posted throughout the museum to remind visitors to socially distant themselves.

Extra hand sanitizing stations will be available in the museum.

There will be a cap on the amount of people who can be in the galleries and Museum Store at one time.

The Figge café will remain closed.