Figge Art Museum’s next major exhibition opening February 2020

The Figge Art Museum’s next major exhibition, “For America: 200 Years of Painting from the National Academy of Design,” will open Feb. 20, 2021.

The exhibition is drawn from the collections of the National Academy of Design in New York, which consists of over 90 works made between 1810 and 2013 by historical masters. Historical masters include Winslow Homer, William Merritt Chase, John Singer Sargent, along with many others.

Paintings will be available for adoption as part of the Figge’s Adopt-a-Painting initiative. Potential adopters can contact Tessa Pozzi at 563-345-6638 or email her at tpozzi@figgeartmuseum.org.

“This is an opportunity to have your name alongside some of the most prominent artists in American history,” said Director of Development Sara Volz. “Adoptions support the travel of the works to our community and allow adopters to showcase their support in an unprecedented way.”

Visit www.figgeartmuseum.org. for more information.