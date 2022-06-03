











Students from eight area colleges and universities have their artwork on display as part of a show at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport. The museum’s Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery is presenting the 12th installment of the College Invitational, with work by students from Augustana College, Black Hawk College, Clinton Community College, Knox College, Monmouth College, Scott Community College, St. Ambrose University, and Western Illinois University.



WIU students with work in the show include Rivers Ashton, a sophomore art major from Lincolnton, NC; Molly Borth, a junior art major from Towanda, IL; Yahzyah Crutcher-Hanna, a senior art major from Chicago; Ashley Derry, a senior art major from Macomb; Tatiana Ward-Lawrence, a senior art major from Chicago; and Mackenzie White, a senior art major from Virginia, IL.



Crutcher-Hanna won a third place award as part of the show, while Ward-Lawrence and White were each awarded a Judge’s Choice Award.



Works included in the show were chosen by art professors from each of the participating colleges. More than 40 art pieces, including drawing, watercolor, collage, clay, ceramics, digital art and mixed media, are part of the exhibit, which runs through August 28.



The Figge Art Museum is located at 225 W. Second St. in Davenport. Hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays, 12 to 5 p.m. The museum is closed on Mondays.

Admission prices are:

$10 for adults $6 for seniors 60 and older

$6 for students with ID

$4 for children ages 4-12

Free for children under age 4

Free for members (Become a member)

Free admission for nonmembers on Thursdays after 5 p.m.

Free admission for seniors the first Thursday of every month

Free admission for all active military members, spouses and children

Free for Institutional Members

AAA members save $2 with membership card