Figge Museum free in July

The Figge Art Museum in downtown Davenport is offering free admission during the month of July, thanks to the generous support of Cal and Jill Werner.

“We are so fortunate to have supporters like Cal and Jill Werner whose generosity has made free

admission for the entire month of July possible and are grateful for their support, which allows the Figge

to achieve our mission of bringing art and people together,” said Figge Executive Director and CEO

Michelle Hargrave. “This full month of free admission gives everyone in the Quad Cities and beyond the

opportunity to experience important works of art up close and personal without having to drive far. For

free, visitors will have an opportunity to marvel at Andy Warhol’s soup cans, Jeff Koons’s balloon dog,

and all of the 57 girlfriends who appeared in episodes of the hit TV sitcom Seinfeld morphed into one

person by artist and photographer Richard Prince’s piece, all of which are part of the Pop Power

exhibition now on view.”

There are five current exhibitions at the Figge, including Tom Uttech: Origin, Lesley Dill Wilderness: Light Sizzles Around Me, Drawn to Spectacle, Franklin Evans: franklinsfootpaths, and Pop Power from Warhol to Koons: Masterworks from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation.

For visitors that prefer a virtual option, there is a an online Virtual Museum on the Figge website loaded with a variety of art-related content.

For more information about all the offerings in the month of July and beyond, visit the Figge website.

Free admission will be available July 1 through July 31.