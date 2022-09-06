The Figge Art Museum will feature an exhibition of work by cancer survivors beginning September 10.

The exhibition is through Living Proof Exhibit, a non-profit organization that provides the therapeutic benefits of the arts to people impacted by cancer. ‘Living Proof Exhibit: A Visualization of Hope‘ features artwork by 22 cancer survivors living within a 200-mile radius of the QCA. The works consist of a different mediums including painting, sculpture, photography, paper mache, cold wax, watercolor, ceramic, acrylic, oil paintings and more.

‘Living Proof Exhibit: A Visualization of Hope’ runs September 10, 2022 – January 1, 2023 (figgeartmuseum.org)

“To see these works together and the story they tell about the hope and healing offered by the arts is exciting,” Living Proof Executive Director Jordan Kirkbride said. “Our partnership with the Figge provides a unique opportunity for cancer survivor artists and helps us introduce our mission to people throughout the Quad Cities. We are grateful for another chance to share this exhibition with the community.”

‘Improvisation #1 (Weathering the Storm)’ by David L. Ross – ‘Living Proof Exhibit: A Visualization of Hope‘ exhibit at Figge Art Museum (figgeartmuseum.org)

‘Geraniums in a Pot’ by Gina Kirschbaum – ‘Living Proof Exhibit: A Visualization of Hope‘ exhibit at Figge Art Museum (figgeartmuseum.org)

‘Childhood Memories’ by Gail Chavenelle – ‘Living Proof Exhibit: A Visualization of Hope‘ exhibit at Figge Art Museum (figgeartmuseum.org)

“It is tremendous to see so much incredible talent by these tenacious survivors who use their creativity to work through the difficulties they have endured,” Studio School and Education Galleries Coordinator Brian Allen said. “It’s really remarkable to see their work on display after all they have been through.”

Sponsored by Genesis Health Systems, ‘Living Proof Exhibit: A Visualization of Hope‘ will be on view September 10 through January 1 in the Figge Art Museum’s Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery, located at 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. For more information, click here.