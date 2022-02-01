The Figge Art Museum will feature works by Aledo-born artist Doris Lee.

Doris Lee was one of the most recognized artists in the 1930s and 1940s and a leading figure at the Woodstock Art Colony. Lee was known for her colorful and playful Depression-era murals, depictions of everyday life and award-winning art for national advertising campaigns, and a new exhibition of her work, “Simple Pleasures: The Art of Doris Lee,” will be on view at the Figge Art Museum beginning Saturday, February 5.

The exhibition includes over 70 of Lee’s pieces from 1930s through the 1960s from both public and private collections, featuring paintings, drawings, prints and commercial designs in fabric and pottery. “Simple Pleasures” was co-curated by Westmoreland Museum of American Art Chief Curator Barbara L. Jones and Saint Louis Art Museum Curator of American Art Melissa Wolfe.

General Store and Post Office (1938), mural by Doris Emrick Lee at the Clinton Federal Building, Washington, D.C.

“I have admired her work for many, many years and through my research, found her tenacity as an artist inspiring,” Jones said. “She found the humor in life and the joy she took in recreating those simple pleasures is revealed in her paintings, prints and commercial commissions. I hope that all visitors will experience that through her work.”

The exhibition will be on view at the Figge through May 8. Companion programs for “Simple Pleasures: The Art of Doris Lee” include the following:

Opening Program: Simple Pleasures: The Art of Doris Lee – Thursday, Feb 24 6:30 p.m. Learn more about this exhibition through a conversation between co-curators Barbara Jones and Melissa Wolfe. In person and virtual options available. For more information, click here.

Exploring the Archives: Doris Lee – Thursday, March 10, 6:30 p.m. Virtually explore the Doris Lee archive at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C. This event is free. Register here.

Once Upon a Time in Woodstock – Thursday, April 21, 6:30 p.m. An evening inspired by the community of artists active in Woodstock, New York, during the 1930s and 1940s. Known for its picturesque beauty and not far from New York City, Woodstock has long been a gathering spot for artists, including Doris Lee and others. Learn more about the area’s fascinating history and the artists who worked there during a talk by Assistant Curator Vanessa Sage, followed by a Woodstock-inspired art activity. Themed attire is encouraged, so break out those A-line skirts and Hawaiian shirts! This event is free. For more information, click here.

The Figge Art Museum is located at 225 West Second Street, Davenport. For more information on programs at the Figge, click here.