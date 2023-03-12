The Figge Art Museum seeks submissions for the upcoming Beyond the Classroom exhibition, according to a news release.

The exhibition will feature artwork created by local teachers holding at least a part-time teaching position in a K-12 classroom in districts within a 45-mile radius of the museum.

Beyond the Classroom will showcase talents of local teachers in the second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery from May 27-Sept. 3, 2023.

Submissions are due no later than Friday, April 7.

To be considered, teachers are invited to submit a completed submission form available here, two pieces of artwork in digital format in any medium and an artist’s statement to haaronson@figgeartmuseum.org. The Figge Art Museum will attempt to accept at least one artwork from each applicant as space allows, the release says.

Artists whose work is selected to be part of the exhibition will be notified by April 14. For questions or assistance with submitting artwork, email Heather Aaronson at haaronson@figgeartmuseum.org or call 563-345-6630.

More information can also be found on the Figge’s website. “We are so proud and excited to share this opportunity and to see all of the artwork created by our local teachers,” said Gallery Interpretation and Engagement Coordinator Heather Aaronson. “The dedicated individuals who educate and inspire the youth of our community will now have their chance to shine.”

The Figge Art Museum first created the Beyond the Classroom exhibition in 2013. The 2023 installment will be the same concept with new works.