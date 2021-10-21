Figge’s colorful “Day of the Dead” fiesta is Sunday

The Figge Art Museum’s “Day of the Dead” celebration will be Sunday from noon to 3 p. m., at 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

The Figge Art Museum is back in person for the colorful fiesta Sunday, “Día de los Muertos, Day of the Dead,” to honor the memories of our loved ones through music, dance, food, and community.

The free schedule of events Oct. 24 includes:

Noon – 5 p.m. – FREE Museum admission, exhibitions and films

Noon-3 p.m. – Food for sale and performances on the Figge Plaza

12:30 p.m. – Ballet Folklorico

1:30 p.m. – Catrina Costume Contest

2 p.m. – West Liberty Mariachi

2:45 p.m. – Sidewalk Parade around the Figge Art Museum

You can step inside the museum to visit the exhibition, along with the LULAC Youth Council traditional altar. Outside, guests will enjoy food and performances on the Figge plaza. Come dressed as a Catrina to enter the costume contest and join the parade around the building.

If you would like to share a picture and/or memory of a loved one who has passed, please email the information to FiggePrograms@gmail.com to be shared on the community altar. There are many safe options for your family to enjoy the celebration. Masks are currently required for guests inside the museum.

This event is made possible through a partnership with the LULAC Quad Cities, Ascentra Credit Union and Hola America and is sponsored by Northwest Bank & Trust Co. Museum admission will be free all day.

For more information, visit figgeartmuseum.org.