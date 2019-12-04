Fight breaks out at Davenport middle school, one student taken to hospital

A fight broke out between two students at Sudlow Intermediate School 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The Davenport Schools spokesperson said the fight happened in the lunchroom.

One person was injured and transported to the hospital with the principal riding along in the ambulance, the spokesperson said. The student’s mom was waiting at the hospital.

The Davenport Police Department is investigating the incident.

