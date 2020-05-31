1  of  2
Fight breaks out at Walmart, multiple Elmore Avenue stores close and barricade

A fight broke out at a Davenport Walmart closing down the store Sunday evening.

Davenport police says, they received a report of two women fighting at Walmart on Elmore Avenue around 4:00 pm.

The women then continued their fight outside.

An employee from Dollar Tree next door spoke to Local 4 this evening.

The employee says, not long after the incident, the walmart was closed down.

The doors are barricaded off by wooden pallets.

Both Sam’s Club and Lowe’s on Elmore avenue are also closed and barricaded off inside.

Davenport police say, it’s not believed to be related to the protests over the weekend.

