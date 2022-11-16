River Bend Food Bank is the primary source for families struggling with food insecurity in the area.

On Tuesday, the food bank took a big step to make it easier to help families in the Galesburg area.

There was a ribbon cutting for a new storage facility in Galesburg.

The River Bend Food Bank will use that building to provide up to 5 million meals a year.

The River Bend Food Bank of Galesburg branch and the FISH food pantry share the space. This partnership and the large building enables the pantry to feed more families.

“We’ve renovated it to suit the needs of River Bend and the FISH food pantry” said Joshua Gibb, Galesburg Community Foundation CEO. “They’ll co-locate in this space so River Bend will use this as a distribution site to send food to pantries in eight counties here in western Illinois while FISH food pantry will actually move their operations. … They anticipate being able to serve a lot more people because this will be easier to find and easier for their clients to get to.”

This new facility will be the warehouse now for about 50 food pantries that used to have to come to Davenport to pick up food.