The Figure Skating Club of the Quad Cities (FSCQC) invites the public to “Skate with Us” from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, to recognize U.S. Figure Skating Association – USFSA’s National Skating Month.

The event will be at The River’s Edge, 700 W. River Drive, Davenport. The “Skate with Us” ice session offers to a chance for the public to learn more about skating opportunities in the

Quad Cities. Skating club members will be available to help beginners, tie skates and give

tips and pointers on and off-ice.

Mini-lessons will be available with sign-up at the event. General admission of $5.50 per skater and $3.50 per pair skate rental will apply.

National Skating Month (NSM) events allow USFSA clubs and Learn to Skate programs to reach new members in their community. FSCQC has participated in NSM for nearly two decades.

The River’s Edge through the City of Davenport’s Park and Recreation Department regularly offers a year-round national Learn to Skate USA program where kids and adults can learn to skate – figure skating and hockey. FSCQC members typically begin with a Learn to Skate snowplow class. Later, they advance to learning footwork, spins and jumps.

The goal of National Skating Month is:

To promote and celebrate ice skating as a family recreational activity

To promote skating at the local and national levels

To encourage new skaters to sign up for lessons

To offer growth opportunities for all ice sports

This special public session offers a taste of ice skating in the Quad Cities’ area permanent ice

arena.

USFSA is the national governing body for the sport of figure skating in the United States as

recognized by the United States Olympic Committee and the International Skating Union. U.S. Figure Skating is charged with the development of the sport on all levels within the United States, including athletes, officials, sanctioning of events and exhibitions, and establishing the rules and guidelines by which the sport is governed.

FSCQC will hold its annual QC Victory Skate competition June 9-10, 2023. Details are here.